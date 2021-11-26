Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

