Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
