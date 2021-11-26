Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

