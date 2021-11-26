Marshall Wace LLP Sells 173,765 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 92.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.