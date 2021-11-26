Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 12,079 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.