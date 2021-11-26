Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

