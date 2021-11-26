Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $53.90

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

