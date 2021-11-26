Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.