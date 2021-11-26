Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

