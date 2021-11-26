Analyzing Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) and Its Competitors

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS: CCEL) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cryo-Cell International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million $3.63 million 26.23 Cryo-Cell International Competitors $1.66 billion $78.96 million 25.91

Cryo-Cell International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cryo-Cell International. Cryo-Cell International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryo-Cell International’s competitors have a beta of 6.45, meaning that their average share price is 545% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 13.41% 350.92% 5.79% Cryo-Cell International Competitors -31.14% -8.08% -10.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cryo-Cell International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cryo-Cell International Competitors 105 452 627 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Cryo-Cell International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cryo-Cell International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded on September 11, 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.