Marshall Wace LLP Buys 558 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $648.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $626.69 and its 200 day moving average is $540.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.46 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

