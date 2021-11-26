Head to Head Review: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 36.98% 12.22% 1.68% CrossFirst Bankshares 27.62% 8.92% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 4.26 $35.93 million $2.96 12.18 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.54 $12.60 million $1.09 13.72

First Community Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrossFirst Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Community Bankshares and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.33%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

