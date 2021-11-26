Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,178 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

