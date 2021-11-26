Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,867 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,867 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 23.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

