Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $896.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

