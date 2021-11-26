Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,077 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $277.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.21 and its 200-day moving average is $266.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.