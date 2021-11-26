FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 148,632 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.