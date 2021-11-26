Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.