C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 90.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,521 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,137,701 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

CHRW stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

