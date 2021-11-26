1,111 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,220 shares of company stock worth $27,945,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

