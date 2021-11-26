American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,459 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Tower by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $265.48 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

