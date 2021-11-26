California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,765 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

