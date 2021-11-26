Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $2,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $336,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNR. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.