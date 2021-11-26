Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,312 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.