Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,324 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

