Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BND stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

