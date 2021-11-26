Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.30% from the stock’s current price.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

