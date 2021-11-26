Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JACK. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

JACK opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

