Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $872,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 161.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.68 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.