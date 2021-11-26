Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,591 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

