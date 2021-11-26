Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $160,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $238,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

