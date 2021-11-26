Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

