Millennium Management LLC Sells 148,070 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,329.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,682 shares of company stock worth $1,272,719. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.