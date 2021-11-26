Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $326.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.75. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,051. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

