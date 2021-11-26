Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 42,559 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 9.21% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.