ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of ORIX worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

