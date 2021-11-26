Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,989 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Balchem were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Balchem by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Balchem by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Balchem by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.66 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.