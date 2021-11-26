Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,929 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

