Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,470 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.80 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

