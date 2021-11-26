Invesco Ltd. Has $13.15 Million Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

