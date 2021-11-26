Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

