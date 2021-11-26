Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $137.40 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

