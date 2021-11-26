NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 366.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.99% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

