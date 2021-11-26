Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

