Michael C. Mitchell Acquires 50,000 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

