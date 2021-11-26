Lisa M. Pate Sells 20,000 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.