Insider Buying: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RKLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $591,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

