Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Gannett worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.56.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.