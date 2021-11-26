Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FLUIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FLUIF opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

