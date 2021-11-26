Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 100,614.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $21.54 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $613.39 million, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

